Posting on Instagram, she said: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks.

"I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can't wait to meet this little one.

"Wilf is [very] excited about being a big brother again, and has been chattering about it non-stop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming... She soon will!"

It will be the couple’s third child together as the Johnsons are already parents to Wilf and Romy.

Wilf, whose full name is Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was their first child, born on April 29, 2020, while Romy Iris Charlotte was born on December 9, 2021.

Carrie also announced Romy’s name and the reasoning behind it shortly after her birth.

Posting on Instagram, she said Romy was picked after her aunt Rosemary, Iris after the Greek word for rainbow, and Charlotte after the ex-Prime Minister’s late mother.

She has previously described her daughter as a “rainbow baby”, a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage.

The 33-year-old has spoken of having a miscarriage earlier in 2021, which was reported by The Guardian.

Social media users congratulate Carrie and Boris Johnson on pregnancy announcement

Carrie, who has 64.4k followers on Instagram has received a lot of comments congratulating the family on the official post.

