At the time of writing, #halloumigyros and #halloumi have accumulated a total of 2 million views and 204 million views respectively.

On TikTok, #gyros is also popular with 576.3 million views.

Not only is it an easy recipe, it’s also a vegetarian dish and there’s no time like the present to try this dish as it’s currently National Vegetarian Week.

We decided to give it a go ourselves by following one of the recipes uploaded to the social media platform and here’s what we thought.

What do you need to make the halloumi gyros?





Halloumi

Bell pepper

Red onion

Honey

Chilli flakes

Paprika

Salt and pepper seasoning

Flatbread

Sweet chilli sauce

Peri mayonnaise

Lettuce

Although the list of things to include isn’t the shortest, this TikTok recipe by user @jadecarolanfitness mostly uses ingredients that you might already have in your cupboard or fridge so it’s a handy way to use some of it up.

It’s versatile too as the red bell pepper was easily changed with a yellow one because that’s what we already had at home.

How to make the TikTok halloumi gyros

Step 1

Start by chopping your pepper, red onion and halloumi.

Step 2

Add honey, paprika and chilli flakes to a pan with some water to make a sauce.

Step 3

Fry the pepper and red onion in a separate pan.

Step 4

Add the chopped halloumi to the pan with the sauce and coat it. Fry it on a medium to high heat. Turn it down to allow the halloumi to become sticky.

Step 5

Add the fried onion and pepper to the pan (when it has softened) with the halloumi and sprinkle salt and pepper seasoning on top and give it a stir.

Step 6

Heat the flatbread then put the lettuce on top and add the halloumi, pepper and onion mix.

Step 7

Add the sweet chilli sauce and peri mayonnaise and loosely wrap the flatbread and enjoy!

What did we think of the halloumi gyros?





If you enjoy trying new recipes out, this TikTok halloumi gyros one is a good place to start.

It’s so simple to make and it can be as spicy or as mild as you like – just add less paprika, chilli flakes or the sauces for a less spicy taste.

This recipe is inexpensive and it’s easy to swap things out, for example, you can use any salad leaves that you like, it doesn’t have to be lettuce.

Most important of all, it was delicious - what more could you want?