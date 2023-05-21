Research has revealed that four of the UK’s favourite dog breeds are at high risk of heat stroke from temperatures of 20 degrees and above.

The Kennel Store research also showed that a further five breeds had a medium risk of developing heat stroke at those temperatures.

These are the dog breeds at the highest risk of heat stroke:

High Risk

Border Collie

Springer Spaniel

Labradoodle

French Bulldog

Medium Risk

Labrador Retriever

Cockapoo

English Cocker Spaniel

German Shepherd Dog

Golden Retriever

A Kennel Store expert said: “During heatwaves, dogs with particular features are more susceptible to heat stroke or other heat-related illnesses, specifically French Bulldogs, Labradoodles, Springer Spaniels and Border Collies. Cockapoos, German Shepherds and the nation’s favourite Labrador Retriever - amongst other breeds - are also at medium risk of suffering through the heat wave.”

The features that increase a dogs risk include having thick fur, short muzzles, and preferring cold climates.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs

Last year, the RSPCA warned owners not to walk their dogs in temperatures exceeding 19C.

Now pet owners have been told of warning signs to look out for by vet groups, to ensure their dog is safe as mercury soars.

Dog owners have been told to exercise caution and keep their dogs hydrated in the extreme heat and never keep them in hot vehicles during a heatwave.

If a dog is suffering from heatstroke, they will likely be short of breath. Symptoms will also include excessive panting and drooling.

Owners may also notice a change in their dog’s gums or even a change in colour of their tongue.

A dog’s tongue can go bright red, or even dark red, if they are suffering from heatstroke.

Dogs can also experience an elevated body temperature which can lead to excessive thirst, vomiting, disorientation and stumbling.

Dog owners may notice a weakness in their pets as well as an increased heartbeat and an increased pulse.

To ensure pets remain safe they must always have access to shade and fresh drinking water to help keep them cool.

On extremely hot days, pet safe sun cream is available to protect exposed parts of a dog’s skin such as the tips of their ears or their nose to avoid sunburn.