WE'VE had two Bank Holidays already in May and we're not done yet, with one more scheduled for later in the month.
The most recent Bank Holiday was for King Charles III's Coronation on May 8 and the good news is we don't have to wait long until the next one.
When is the next Bank Holiday?
The next Bank Holiday will be the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday, May 29.
This will be the third bank holiday of the month following the Early May Bank Holiday and the King's Coronation weekend.
Remaining Bank Holidays in 2023
There are still four Bank Holidays left in 2023:
- May 29 - Spring Bank Holiday
- August 28 - Summer Bank Holiday
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
UK Bank Holidays in 2024
- January 1 - New Year's Day
- March 29 - Good Friday
- April 1 - Easter Monday
- May 6 - Early May Bank Holiday
- May 27 - Spring Bank Holiday
- August 26 - Summer Bank Holiday
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
For a full list of Bank Holiday dates through until the end of 2025, or if you want to see past dates visit the Gov.uk website.
