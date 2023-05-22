As we move into the summer, the Met Office have highlighted an “increased likelihood” of heatwaves in the coming months.

This could lead to many of us donning the shorts and shades and heading for a day out.

However, drivers are being warned to make sure they don’t break the law with their summer clothing.

Driving in flip flops could see you fined £1,000 (Image: 123ducu/Getty)

Driving in flip flops could see you fined £1,000, and you could receive three penalty points on your licence.

Highway Code rule 97 states: “Footwear cannot prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.”

Julie Daniels, car insurance expert at Compare the Market said: “Staying up to date with the latest version of the Highway Code is the easiest way to avoid fines and penalties while driving.

“Even having just a few penalty points on your licence could cause issues for you, as they stay on record for at least four years and make it more difficult to get good car insurance deals.

“In fact, our data shows that having between 3-5 points on your license could increase your insurance premium by up to 4% on average, while having 6-8 points could increase premiums costs by up to 62% on average.

Met Office predict increased chance of heatwaves this summer

Honor Criswick, a Met Office meteorologist, said there was an “greater than normal chance of heatwaves this summer.”

Ms Criswick said there was “some uncertainty” with the predictions, as there always is with long-range forecasts, but added that there is a “greater than normal chance” of heatwaves this summer.

Speaking to The Independent, she said that the rising temperatures were “consistent with our warming climate”, adding: “Outlook forecasts are for the average conditions over the UK as a whole, for the period as a whole, so we can expect regional variations.

“So far for May, there is a higher than normal chance of warmer temperatures, however near average or cool conditions remain possible. Looking ahead into June and July, the chance of it being hot is higher than normal however near average temperatures remains the most likely outcome.

“There is also a greater than normal chance of impacts from hot weather such as heatwaves.

“The increased chance of warm conditions through the period is consistent with our warming climate.

“Whilst this doesn’t necessarily mean a heatwave will occur, it does increase the likelihood of this compared to normal.”