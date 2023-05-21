New research released this week from mental health charity Mind Cymru has revealed 53 per cent of all adults in Wales feel their mental health has been negatively affected by the financial burdens from the cost-of-living crisis, as well as the fallout from the pandemic.

The most common responses include almost 60 per cent, who said they felt more anxious and stressed, while just under half are suffering from feelings of depression, and more than a third said they were lonelier.

Despite these concerning figures, nearly three-quarters of people have yet to reach out to a mental health charity for support.

Just over half haven’t seen their GP and almost two thirds aren’t accessing any available online materials or information.

In light of this, Mind Cymru is using this Mental Health Awareness Week to encourage people to reach out for support, be this with a charity, GP or simply speaking with a family member or friend.

Director of Mind Cymru, Sue O’Leary believes that the pandemic and the financial burden of the cost-of-living crisis are causing significant challenges that many people are still facing.

She said: “Lockdowns meant that some people felt isolated and alone, while many experienced anxiety and depression as a result of living with a deadly virus.

“In a survey of more than 600 people across Wales during the pandemic, we discovered that 63 per cent of people found their mental health got worse, and 26 per cent experienced a mental health problem for the first time.

“We know that mental health services were under huge pressure even before the pandemic, and there are still massive challenges facing those services.

“If you are struggling with your mental health, it’s vitally important to reach out for help.”

Mind Cymru has a number of different avenues available to help with mental health. This includes their Infoline, Side by Side: the online community, and plenty of information on their website.

You can also access your local Mind for support. Visit mind.org.uk/about-us/local-minds/