Identical twins Ivy Margaret and Ivana Joyce Cregg were born on April 17, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran. Ivy arrived at 11.49am weighing 4lb 6oz and her sister arrived one minute later weighing 4lb 4oz. The two girls were born five weeks early to Bianca Collins and Mark Cregg, of Newport. Their siblings are Ava Mills, 11, and Roman Mills, seven.

Niall Lewis McCoy was born on April 14, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 7lb 5oz. His parents are Imelda Doel and Lewis McCoy, of Cwmbran, and his big sister is Matilda, one.

Osian Roderick was born on April 13, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 8lb 8oz. His parents are Rachael and Rhys Roderick, of Treowen, and his siblings are Aria-Rose, four, Eirwen, three, and Aneira, 18 months.

Emy Kate Dixon was born on the day of the Coronation of King Charles III - May 6, 2023 - at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 9lb. Her parents are Katie Howells and Jamie Dixon, of Cwmbran, and her siblings are Tommee, 13, Tyler, 11, Ella, six, Esmae, five, and Teddy, two.

Hudson-Jay Rugless-Dasic was born 10 days late on February 4, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 9lbs 13oz. His parents are Hannah Rugless and Jarrad Dasic, of Newport, and his big sister is Sienna-Leigh Rugless-Dasic, five.