Here are some 'now and then' shots showing Newport and its surrounding area from the skies as it is today - and as it was in 1945.

The images, from Google Earth, are a fascinating way to see what the area was like and how much development has happened since the end of World War Two.

Llanwern in 1945 - back when it was (mostly) fields.

Llanwern in 2023 - the area has seen a lot of development since World War Two

Newport in 1945

Newport in 2023 - while there's a lot of similarities, a closer look reveals a lot of changes

Malpas as it was in 1945 - again, a lot of fields

Malpas today - one of the big changes is the appearance of the Duffryn estate

Newport as it was in 1945. A lot smaller than it is today

Newport as it is today - much more developed