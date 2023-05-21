NEWPORT has changed a lot over the years and what better way to see how much than by looking at old photographs of the area.
Here are some 'now and then' shots showing Newport and its surrounding area from the skies as it is today - and as it was in 1945.
The images, from Google Earth, are a fascinating way to see what the area was like and how much development has happened since the end of World War Two.
Llanwern in 1945 - back when it was (mostly) fields.
Llanwern in 2023 - the area has seen a lot of development since World War Two
Newport in 1945
Newport in 2023 - while there's a lot of similarities, a closer look reveals a lot of changes
Malpas as it was in 1945 - again, a lot of fields
Malpas today - one of the big changes is the appearance of the Duffryn estate
Newport as it was in 1945. A lot smaller than it is today
Newport as it is today - much more developed
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here