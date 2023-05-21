NEWPORT has changed a lot over the years and what better way to see how much than by looking at old photographs of the area.

Here are some 'now and then' shots showing Newport and its surrounding area from the skies as it is today - and as it was in 1945.

The images, from Google Earth, are a fascinating way to see what the area was like and how much development has happened since the end of World War Two.

South Wales Argus: llanwern 1945 from Google Earth

Llanwern in 1945 - back when it was (mostly) fields.

South Wales Argus: llanwern 2023 from Google Earth

Llanwern in 2023 - the area has seen a lot of development since World War Two

South Wales Argus: Newport 1945 from Google Earth

Newport in 1945

South Wales Argus: Newport 2023 from Google Earth

Newport in 2023 - while there's a lot of similarities, a closer look reveals a lot of changes

South Wales Argus: Malpas as it was in 1945. Picture: Google Earth

Malpas as it was in 1945 - again, a lot of fields

South Wales Argus: Malpas as it is today. Picture: Google Earth

Malpas today - one of the big changes is the appearance of the Duffryn estate

