Live Police incident and road closure on A467, Newbridge Emergency Transport Blackwood Caerphilly By Lauran O'Toole There are reports of a police incident and a road closure on the A467, near the Pantside Junction Newbridge. Stagecoach bus service 5 is unable to serve Pantside.
