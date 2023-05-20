FANS of McDonald's iconic burger, the Big Mac can now save on the tasty treat with this handy trick.
As one McDonald's worker has shared how you can order a bigger Big Mac that costs less than the standard on-offer menu item.
It comes as the worker based at a branch in Scotland shared the trick with The Sun, letting customers save and enjoy at the golden gates.
Get a bigger Big Mac for less
Sharing the hack, the McDonald's worker said that you need to work outside the typical structure, instead building the item off the menu: “For building off the menu, if you were to order two double cheeseburgers and ask for them to have Big Mac sauce and lettuce on them, that’s actually cheaper than buying a Big Mac.”
A quick guide to get to know our limited edition dips😎— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 18, 2023
Pick up Mega Hot and Garlic Mayo now, Chipotle Mayo and Ranch from June 1st. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/xJU8RctuPj
Adding that you are “basically getting the same thing but with two extra bits of meat on it.”
Alongside the Big Mac, there is a handy way to grab some extra chicken nuggets, according to the staff member.
As they added that it works out cheaper to grab a box of 20 nuggets instead of two six or two nine, sharing: “This one is probably more well known but loads of people will come through in a pair and order either two six chicken nuggets meals or two nine nugget meals.
“But it’s cheaper in both cases to get one 20 nuggets - which you could ask to be split over two boxes if you wanted - two chips and two drinks.
“It’s cheaper than two six-nugget meals and you end up getting eight more nuggets."
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Brynmawr: Brynmawr Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel