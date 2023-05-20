Live

Crash on A4042 junction of Little Mill toward Penperlleni

Emergency
Traffic
Monmouthshire
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are dealing with an RTC on the A4042 at the junction of Little Mill heading toward Penperlleni.
  • Diversions are in place.
  • The public are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos