Compare My Move, a comparison website, has released a ranking of the best places to live in the Gwent city, based on local amenities, convenience, transport links and family-friendliness.

The list also contains the average cost so you can pair your price range to an area, according to Rightmove.

1. Ridgeway

Ridgeway took the top spot for the best place to live in Newport.

Labelled a ‘hidden gem’, Ridgeway is situated on a scenic hill, with views over the city.

Sian McDermott (Image: Sian McDermott)

Ridgeway. Picture: Sian McDermott

According to Compare my Move, the area is ‘immensely popular among homebuyers.’

Ridgeway is a short walk from the city centre, and has neighbouring woodlands, great for dog walkers.

How many properties in Ridgeway have been sold in the past year?

Terraced houses: one; Average cost: £312,000;

Semi-detached houses: one; Average cost: £490,000;

Detached houses: four; Average cost: £499,125;

Flats: Zero.

2. Caerleon

Nestled between Newport and Cwmbran, Caerleon came second on the list.

Reachable off junction 25 of the M4, Caerleon has a great selection of schools along with several restaurants and cafés.

Caerleon Roman amphitheatre (Image: Jason Hewitt)

Caerleon Roman amphitheatre. Picture: Jason Hewitt

The town also has the Roman fortress of Isca Augusta.

How many properties in Caerleon have been sold in the past year?

Terraced houses: 115; Average cost: £184,270;

Semi-detached houses: 89; Average cost: £242,610;

Detached houses: 56; Average cost: £385,967;

Flats: 24; Average cost: £126,950.​

3. Bassaleg

One of Newport’s most historic suburbs, Bassaleg took the bronze medal position in the list.

It is no wonder that the western suburb is popular as Bassaleg features thatched cottages, winding country lanes and Wales' oldest operational railway bridge and viaduct.

Bassaleg Railway Bridge. (Image: Alun Evans)

Bassaleg Railway Bridge. Picture: Alun Evans

Unlike Caerleon, Bassaleg has an operating train station that connects to both Newport and Cardiff.

How many properties in Bassaleg have been sold in the past year?

Terraced houses: five; Average cost: £224,320;

Semi-detached houses: 16; Average cost: £269,750;

Detached houses: 15; Average cost: £443,433;

Flats: 10; Average cost: £125,125.

4. Ponthir

The village community of Ponthir just missed the top three spot.

Encompassed by rolling hills, Ponthir sits six miles from Newport and three miles from Cwmbran.

Ponthir (Image: Lindsay Williams)

Ponthir. Picture: Lindsay Williams

The predominantly residential area has all your favourite village amenities including nurseries, playgrounds, sports clubs, grocery stores, pubs, a dentist, and doctors.

How many properties in Ponthir have been sold in the past year?

Terraced houses: three; Average cost: £226,167;

Semi-detached houses: eight; Average cost: £272,500;

Detached houses: four; Average cost: £414,993;

Flats: two; Average cost: £145,500.

5. Llanwern

One of the least populated regions in the area - but the site of a lot of upcoming development - Llanwern rounds up the top five best places to live in Newport.

Llanwern houses around 3,000 residents and features larger houses and the 18-hole Llanwern Golf Club.

Stephen Metcalfe (Image: Llanwern)

Stephen Metcalfe. Picture: Llanwern

The £115,000,000 Glan Llyn renewal project, nearly 20 years in progress, will soon be finished to create more than one and a half million square feet of business space in the area.

The project is set to create around 6,000 jobs.

How many properties in Llanwern have been sold in the past year?

Terraced houses: 10; Average cost: £167,050;

Semi-detached houses: two; Average cost: £317,500;

Detached houses: 12; Average cost: £438,578;

Flats: zero.​

6. St Julians

St Julians features a mixture of semi-detached and terraced housing to suit budgets of varying sizes.

St Julians (Image: Jennifer Foster)

St Julians. Picture: Jennifer Foster

Glebelands Park is a huge outdoor space great for sports and sunny days, while Caerleon Road features a wide range of shops, eateries and studios.

How many properties in St Julians have been sold in the past year?

Terraced houses: 65; Average cost: £184,673;

Semi-detached houses: 32; Average cost: £251,265;

Detached houses: six; Average cost: £345,467;

Flats: four; Average cost: £105,000.

7. Langstone

Sitting on Newport’s northeastern border, Langstone features five-star hotel the Celtic Manor Resort, perfect if you're looking for a little bit of luxury.

Langstone (Image: Marie Coombes)

Langstone. Picture: Marie Coombes

The village has a range of semi-detached and detached houses and lies close to junction 24 of the M4.

How many properties in Langstone have been sold in the past year?

Terraced houses: two; Average cost: £231,250;

Semi-detached houses: one; Average cost: £225,000;

Detached houses: 22; Average cost: £473,534;

Flats: zero.

8. Rogerstone

Formerly a working-class village, Rogerstone has pulled in more middle-class residents over the years thanks to its former power station and aluminium works being replaced with modern housing developments.

Fourteen locks, Rogerstone (Image: Roger Fuller)

Fourteen locks, Rogerstone. Picture: Roger Fuller

Within the village sits the Tiny Rebel microbrewery and bar, popular on sunny afternoons and summer evenings.

Bassaleg School provides secondary education to nearly 2,000 pupils, whilst there are four primary schools available for younger children.

How many properties in Rogerstone have been sold in the past year?

Terraced houses: 31; Average cost: £182,554;

Semi-detached houses: 73; Average cost: £224,007;

Detached houses: 52; Average cost: £404,510;

Flats: seven; Average cost: £115,200.

9. Marshfield

As part of the green belt that spans between Newport and Cardiff, Marshfield comes in at 9.

Described as a ‘quaint village’ Marshfield has a Grade II-listed church adding to the rural appeal.

Cattle on the salt marshes at Marshfield (Image: Roger Fuller)

Cattle on the salt marshes at Marshfield. Picture: Roger Fuller

Marshfield has operating bus lines to both Cardiff and Newport, making it easily accessible via public transport to get to either town.

There is a combined local nursery and primary school, with secondary schools available in neighbouring Bassaleg and Duffryn.

A small village west of the Newport city limits, Rhiwderin offers a quiet communal atmosphere without being too remote.

How many properties in Marshfield have been sold in the past year?

Terraced houses: five; Average cost: £215,200;

Semi-detached houses: three; Average cost: £309,000;

Detached houses: 12; Average cost: £466,517;

Flats: zero.

10. Rhiwderin

Rhiwderin just makes the top 10 best places to live in Newport.

There is something for everyone in the village, no matter your taste, with Rhiwderin featuring a mixture of traditional terraced and new build houses.

Christmas lights in Tredegar Street, Rhiwderin (Image: Ross Owen)

Christmas lights in Tredegar Street, Rhiwderin. Picture: Ross Owen

Connections to the city are made easy thanks to the bus and car routes provided by the nearby A468 Newport-Caerphilly Road.

How many properties in Rhiwderin have been sold in the past year?