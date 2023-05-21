The Jack Russell terriers Shiloh and Shadow are best friends and are currently staying at Newport’s RSPCA Animal Centre due to their owner being unable to cope with their needs.

Described as being "so close" the best friends curl up and share a bed together.

Shiloh and Shadow (Image: RSPCA)

RSPCA deputy centre manager Kath Logan said: “Both dogs, despite being 11, are still full of life, energetic and enjoy walks and playtime. They genuinely are so close and will curl up in the bed together.

“Shiloh is a lovely girl that enjoys her cuddles and playing fetch in our paddock area, she enjoys keeping busy and loves attention.

“Shadow is a little more laid back. He loves his cuddles and will just sit with you and enjoy your company.

“They are both wonderful dogs and we really hope we can find a forever home for them soon. We know there is someone out there that will make Shiloh and Shadow as happy as they are as happy with each other.”

Shiloh and Shadow are best friends (Image: RSPCA)

The duo are looking for an owner who is home for the majority of the day. They could live with older aged children and would prefer not to live with a cat.

Ms Logan added: “Shiloh came into our care with a skin condition but since she has been having medicated baths she is looking a lot better now but may need to continue her medication for preventative measures.”

If you are interested in rehoming Shiloh and Shadow please click on the online application form here.