Pontypool Park has unveiled a new bench with the hopes that thousands of people ‘will benefit’ it.

The new bench opened just in time for summer, replacing a derelict one.

The old bench was in disrepair (Image: Gaynor James)

Pontypool councillor Gaynor James said: “Every time I walked in the park it used to annoy me seeing such a lovely bench looking almost derelict so I took it on as a project and I'm so pleased with it now looking so amazing as thousands of people use the park and will be able to benefit from it.

“I want to thank my fellow Community Councillors for supporting me with this by all of us chipping in with our community council funding, so thank you Caroline Price, Rosemary Matthews, Jon James, Nick Byrne, and Nick Simons.

The new Pontypool Park bench (Image: Gaynor James)

“Thank you to Dean Groves painter and decorators for doing an amazing job and thank you Anthony Hunt for your support."

Earlier this year Pontypool received £7.6 million in levelling up funding with PLANS to transform a derelict church and a block of public toilets and the town into a cultural hub.