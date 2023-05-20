MANY of us have had to complain after not receiving a package we were expecting - but in one Gwent resident's case, that probably wasn't a very good idea.
The parcel, labelled 'special delivery', was due to be delivered to an address in Abergavenny - but was instead picked up by the police when it was discovered it contained cannabis.
When the intended recipient made a complaint to Royal Mail that they hadn't received it, they probably didn't expect to be getting a visit from the police.
In a social media post the force said: “We have your cannabis and will be paying you a visit today.”
The drugs have been caught by the police. Picture: Gwent Police
To the #Abergavenny resident who has made a complaint to the Royal Mail because they haven't delivered your parcel - we have your cannabis, and will be paying you a visit today..... #PCFord pic.twitter.com/pQevjT22Ac— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) May 20, 2023
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here