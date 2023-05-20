The parcel, labelled 'special delivery', was due to be delivered to an address in Abergavenny - but was instead picked up by the police when it was discovered it contained cannabis.

When the intended recipient made a complaint to Royal Mail that they hadn't received it, they probably didn't expect to be getting a visit from the police.

In a social media post the force said: “We have your cannabis and will be paying you a visit today.”

The drugs have been caught by the police. Picture: Gwent Police