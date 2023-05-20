The 61-year-old TV presenter will not return to co-host the morning talk show with Holly Willoughby, with Thursday’s show being his last.

Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

The presenter also shared the news in a post to his Instagram story.

Schofield and Willoughby have presented the show together since 2009 and also co-host ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

They have been open about their close friendship over the years, which has included sharing pictures on social media of them while on joint holidays with their families.

After reports of the pair’s relationship coming under strain, last week, Schofield said in a statement to The Sun that Willoughby is his “rock”.