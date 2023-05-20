Visitors to Hellens Garden Festival will be able to meet the team behind an artisan Herefordshire winemaker and taste their products while also helping raise funds for charity.

Foxbury Fields Vineyard will be showcasing its English wines made from grapes grown on its vines in Bromsberrow to visitors at Hellens Manor in Much Marcle on June 10.

Heather Williamson of Foxbury Fields Vineyard said the team is delighted to be returning to the festival.

“We love attending the festival as it’s for all ages and you can bring your four-legged friend along too," she said.

"All profits from the event will be donated to St Michael’s Hospice and Back to the Wild. Last year’s event was wonderful and this year’s promises to be bigger and better than ever. It’s great fun for all the family and includes lots of fabulous activities

“Hellens Garden Festival is a glorious celebration of all that is quintessentially English with plants, produce, crafts and sustainability at the heart of it. Our home-grown and locally-made wines fit right in with the event’s ethos.”

Run by Heather and her brother Simeon, who are joint chairmen of the company and the third generation to be involved with the business, Foxbury Fields Vineyard produces small batch Bacchus and Ortega wines from grapes grown in a unique micro-climate at the foot of the Malvern Hills.

A South West Vineyards Association Silver medal winner, Foxbury Fields sells direct online via its website www.foxburyfields.co.uk, and through various stockists in Herefordshire and Shropshire.

To book tickets for the event, visit: https://hellensgardenfestival.co.uk