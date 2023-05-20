The figures have been released as part of this week's Dementia Action Week.

Other reasons for not seeking help were fear of change in relationships and to avoid worrying loved ones.

In Newport alone, nearly 2,000 people are living with dementia. Newport City Council is reportedly working towards becoming dementia-friendly by raising awareness of the issue in local organisations and businesses.

If you have ever wondered where to go and find support, here are some support groups and communities that can be useful.

Music and Memories Newport

A free skill or interest-based activity group that allows you to take part in various arts and craft groups, workshops, therapy groups, speech and skills development, gaming groups, and even if you’re a fan of simply taking walks.

The group is open to anyone affected by dementia and is organised by Alzheimer’s Society.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/7abtp6nn

Dementia Friends

More than 700 people have attended this local support network, which provides sessions where you can learn about what it’s like to live with dementia and how to develop that understanding into positive action towards the betterment of those struggling with it.

Visit dementiafriends.org.uk/register-friend

Sporting Memories Club

For older sports enthusiasts who cannot stop talking about rugby, the Sporting Memories Club at Rodney Parade is the perfect location.

The meet-ups happen every Thursday 11.30am to 1.30pm, and free refreshments are provided.

Visit sportingmemories.uk/clubs/150-rodney-parade-newport-sporting-memories-club/

Alzheimer’s Society Wales

They provide a wide range of services including advice, information and peer support groups such as cafes and social activities, which are not limited to people with dementia but are also extended to family members, friends and carers.

You can also get resources in Welsh.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/4apvjcsy

Dementia Talking Point

A free platform where you can share your experiences with dementia, ask others for advice, and read about how others cope with it.

Though it isn’t handled by professional clinical staff, the small group of volunteers are eager to provide their clients with shared experience and peer support.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/yckj6ubx

Looking for support? Call the Welsh-speaking line on 03300 947 400, or the English one on 0333 150 3456