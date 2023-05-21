Data from the Welsh Government has revealed the number of crashes and casualties on the roads in 2022.

Last year there were more than 3,300 collisions on the roads in Wales. Of these, nearly 600 were in Gwent, in which 750 casualties were reported. There were 15 fatal casualties and 172 serious casualties.

The roads where drivers were most likely to face trouble were in Powys - the largest county in Wales - where there were 315 collisions.

Number of crashes reported in Wales in 2022

Powys: 315;

Carmarthenshire: 298;

Cardiff: 273;

Pembrokeshire: 230;

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 196;

Newport: 187;

Gwynedd: 165;

Flintshire: 157;

Caerphilly: 154;

Wrexham: 154;

Conwy: 147;

Swansea: 144;

Ceredigion: 138;

Denbighshire: 126;

Monmouthshire: 103;

Vale of Glamorgan: 103;

Bridgend: 100;

Torfaen: 84;

Neath Port Talbot: 83;

Isle of Anglesey: 54;

Merthyr Tydfil: 42.

Newport, which is fifth on the list, saw 187 crashes, 66 of which were serious or fatal. Sixty-two per cent of these were on roads with a 30mph speed limit.

In Caerphilly, which is ninth on the list, there were 154 crashes in 2022. Much like Newport, 72 per cent of these collisions were on roads with a 30mph speed limit. There were 48 serious or fatal casualties in total.

Despite this, collisions reported by Gwent Police appear to be decreasing with a drop from a peak of 715 in 2019.

To help promote safe driving in the area, Gwent Police took part in a national road safety campaign which began on Monday, May 15. Project EDWARD, which stands for Every Day Without A Road Death, ran for five days, and saw officers increasing patrols and stopping drivers committing offences posing a safety to issue to themselves and other road users.

Inspector Shane Underwood, of the Roads Policing and Specialist Operations unit, said: “We’re supporting this national campaign to help keep the roads of Gwent safe from those who put other road users at risk.

"Our officers will be out across Gwent stopping drivers who are driving under the influence, speeding, using a mobile phone behind the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt, or driving with an unsafe load.

“These drivers can be issued with anything from a traffic offence report to a prison sentence, depending on their offence. The message is simple: this behaviour will not be tolerated, and offenders will be prosecuted.”