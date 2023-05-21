A man has been taken to a police cell for falling asleep in his car after a night out.
The Abergavenny man decided to sleep off his booze in his car.
The man was taken to a police cell this morning. Picture: Gwent Police
The 22-year-old fell asleep with the engine running in a public car park.
He is “Now on his way to sleep off his hangover in the cells,” said Gwent Police.
