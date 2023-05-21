A bike has been seized today after increased reports of off-road bikes causing nuisance in Newport.
The Suron bike was seized by Police in Rogerstone for being used in an anti-social manner.
In response Gwent Police issued guidance on how to enjoy off-roading safely and legally and encouraged the public to read it.
