A bike has been seized today after increased reports of off-road bikes causing nuisance in Newport.

The Suron bike was seized by Police in Rogerstone for being used in an anti-social manner.

In response Gwent Police issued guidance on how to enjoy off-roading safely and legally and encouraged the public to read it.

Guidance issued by Gwent Police on off-road bikes