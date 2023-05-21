A man has been taken to hospital after a two-way crash between a motorcycle and a car on a busy main Gwent road.

Police were called to a crash at the A4042 Junction to Little Mill heading towards Penperlleni.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Gwent Police.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 10:32 yesterday, Saturday May 20.

The incident caused the road to be closed and the public were advised to ‘avoid the area.’

The road has since re-opened.