A man has been taken to hospital after a two-way crash between a motorcycle and a car on a busy main Gwent road.
Police were called to a crash at the A4042 Junction to Little Mill heading towards Penperlleni.
The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Gwent Police.
Emergency services were called to the crash at 10:32 yesterday, Saturday May 20.
The incident caused the road to be closed and the public were advised to ‘avoid the area.’
The road has since re-opened.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article