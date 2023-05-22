PC Benjamin French and former PC Joseph Cook are accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of “authority, respect and courtesy” and “discreditable conduct”.

According to the force: “The allegations, taken individually or cumulatively, are considered to amount to gross misconduct, in that they are so serious a breach of the standards of professional behaviour that if proven, dismissal would be justified.

“The identity of victims/witnesses will be protected during the hearings as appropriate.”

The separate public hearings into the two constables will be held at Vantage Point House, Ty Coch Way, Cwmbran on Tuesday, May 23.