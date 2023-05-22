Few places in Newport boast such country views or million-pound homes but residents of Glasllwch Lane are fed up with the council's "inefficient" management of their road.

Glasllwch Lane addresses have featured in lists of the most idyllic and premium homes in Wales.

Whilst the road has always been bumpy, longtime residents say it has deteriorated to the point of being dangerous for the drivers, schoolchildren, and parents with pushchairs who use it.

Newport City Council has responded to previous potholes through the usual reporting process but residents say the road requires a more lasting solution.

Paul Groves, 56, says the holes returned "with a vengeance" after a spell of heavy rain in early May.

"They seem to be getting bigger and bigger," he said. "There's some real nasty ones out there.

"You can't avoid it because of the narrowness of the lane. It's right where the wheels go over."

Residents in Glasllwch Lane, Newport, are furious over the state of the road

The worst potholes on Glasllwch Lane have damaged the wheels on more than one resident's car.

Some, who asked not to be named, say they have considered refusing to pay their council tax until the authorities provide a more lasting solution for the road.

In spite of a traffic regulation order (TRO) that makes Glasllwch Lane access-only, the single-track road has become something of a cutthrough for motorists looking to avoid congestion on the main road.

The volume of traffic passing through Glasllwch Lane is adding to the pothole problem, say residents

One frustrated pair stationed themselves at either end of the lane and counted "eighty or ninety" vehicles passing through in the hour after schools closed.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "Enforcement of this order is a police matter, and the council would encourage residents to report any contraventions of this TRO to the police."

Dorothy Merrett, resident of Glasllwch Lane since 1978, says residents know to drive slowly and avoid the worst of the holes: it is the vehicles using the lane as a cut-through that hit the holes at speed. On several occasions, vehicles have knocked the corner brick off her garden wall.

The crumbling road in Glasllwch Lane

She said: "My [council] tax is nearly three hundred pounds a month. For what?"

Ms Merrett says she has argued with motorists about whether the lane is access-only and does not expect any change in traffic until the council improve the signposting.

Until then, she says the council's persistent attempts to patch up the holes amount to "throwing money away".

Katie, who has lived on the lane for ten years, says the state of the road is "worse than ever".

She said: "Loads of people living on the lane have children that walk to school. Pushchairs, wheelchairs, bikes... and never mind damage to cars, as well!"

She is also concerned about the safety of people walking along the narrow road.

She added: "There's no pavement, so you're stuck. Not everybody's crazy, but a fair few of them are driving at really high speeds. If you are walking, you do have to leap into bushes! Residents feel that too much high-speed, high-volume traffic is only proliferating the pothole problem.

"They do come and fix them, but the trouble is the fix is not good enough," Katie said. "There needs to be a better, more efficient approach.

"We're very happy here. We would just like the lane to be maintained properly to make it safe for everybody."

Newport City Council has told South Wales Argus it will arrange for an "inspection of the carriageway" and that any defect that exceeds their intervention level will be repaired. "The council has suggested other initiatives to residents such as the community speed watch scheme. We would be happy to help facilitate residents setting up a scheme should they wish to explore this," a council spokesperson said.