The Britain's Got Talent judge, 52, is reportedly being lined up to take over from the late broadcaster who passed away in March, aged 67.

The popular ITV celebrates the work of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

A source spoke to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "Execs just feel like it’s too soon to make firm plans about the series, as it’s barely been two months since he died. But the feeling at the home is that it’s what Paul would have wanted.

"After all, he cared deeply about the animals in Battersea.

"Amanda is the natural choice to take over the job, not just because she’s a seasoned presenter but because she also cares about the home and would do anything for them."

Paul O'Grady's death was announced by his husband, Andre Portasio, who married in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2017.

He said in a statement at the time: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss."

Paul O' Grady's cause of death confirmed

The cause of death was later confirmed as a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

The presenter has openly spoken about his battle with heart disease after facing three heart attacks before he was 65.

Following his passing, Holden paid a glowing tribute to the TV star on her Heart radio show, describing Paul as being "really funny" and "really witty".

Speaking about her showbiz friend, Amanda shared: "Do you know what I loved about him? He was not woke in any way. He had massive opinions on everything, which ... I love people like that."