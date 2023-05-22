The Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed for three nights this week, beginning today, Monday, between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Drivers of cars and other smaller vehicles will have a shorter detour while "essential carrieway repairs" are completed.

Full carriageway closures will be in place, between Junction 22 (Pilning) and Junction 23A (Magor).

According to highways agency Traffic Wales, that stretch of the M4 westbound will be closed, along with the M48 westbound from Junction 2 (Newhouse) to M4 Junction 23 (Rogiet), overnight for the next three nights.

Then, next week, a similar closure will be in place for eastbound traffic.

Traffic Wales said the M4 eastbound would be closed from Junction 23A to Junction 22, and the M48 eastbound would be closed from M4 Junction 23 to M48 Junction 2, overnight for three nights, beginning on May 30.

"In order to provide the necessary safety zones and minimise disruption and congestion to the travelling public, the works will be carried out at night," Traffic Wales said.

Diverted traffic less than 15 feet in height will be rerouted via the A48 in Chepstow during the closure periods.

But for lorries and other vehicles more than 15 feet in height, the diversion route will be via Tewkesbury and Ross-on-Wye, using the M5, M50, A40 and A449.

That's a distance of around 95 miles.

Westbound diversion for lorries:

Eastbound diversion for lorries: