J&A Phillips, located in Uskway Industrial Estate, Newport, has been providing building supplies to the local community for 40 years, and is marking the occasion with a celebratory event in June.

Since it opened in 1983, the builders merchant has been a fixture of the local community, supplying everything from timber and roofing materials to landscaping supplies.

Throughout the years, the company has experienced growth and expansion, beginning with its location on Corporation Road, Newport, before relocating to premises on Granville Lane then eventually settling into its current location in Maesglas.

Christine Birch, who is one of the directors, and daughter of John and Anne Phillips, who originally founded the business, said: "We are thrilled to be celebrating 40 years of trading here in Newport.

"We have seen a lot of changes in the industry over the years since my parents first opened the business, but our commitment to our customers has remained constant.

"We are proud to be a part of this community and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers for many years to come."

To mark the occasion, the business will be hosting a trade day in June, which will include special promotions, discounts, and giveaways.

The company will also be showcasing some of its most popular products and services, as well as highlighting its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The trade day is planned for June 7.