Madame JoJo’s opened on May 6 in the place of Ols Crazy Diamond bar under Popadoms restaurant on the High Street.

Owner Andrew Earley, who is originally from Belfast but moved to Newport 25 years ago, spotted the opportunity to open a venue aimed at women with an over 25 policy.

He said: “I saw the need for a venue with a more premium feel, a place aimed at ladies with an over 25 door policy and an incredible safe environment.

Andrew wants to create a little jewel for the area of Newport.

"I have been asked by a lot of people if it is a gay bar, but it is not as it is a bar where everyone can come as long as they are behaved and enjoy the venue that has been created.

“Our crowd is mixed from ladies on a night out, a gay crowd, transexual groups and a few straight men who know they are comfortable to join in and have fun in a safe environment.

“I say we are straight friendly, but my emphasis is always run on creating a well-run space with no drama and space for anyone to enjoy.”

Mr Earley decided to take on the challenge of owning a bar after receiving his great aunt's estate in London and wanted to invest it back into Newport.

A look inside the new bar and what they serve.

The venue is decorated in a 1930s theme with bright pinks, purples and greens, velvet fabrics with a touch of faded glamour.

Madame Jo Jo’s serves cocktails, draught beers, ice cold bottles, champagne and a selection of wines and will also begin to serve traditional afternoon teas, with a female impersonator hostess, in June.

The 50-year-old added: “Since opening the bar we have since seen a growing customer base and are taking small steps each week to grow, develop and read our audience.

A wide selection of drinks are avaliable at Madame Jo Jo's.

“This will ensure that this unique little venue becomes a little jewel in the crown of what is an absolute brilliant city.

“I have had strong connections with Newport and have seen its ups and downs, and I always believed that Newport folk deserve more with every step forward a positive one for the area.”