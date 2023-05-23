A MOTHER has been fined for not sending her teenage son and daughter to school.
The 40-year-old Newport woman appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court after being prosecuted by the council.
Her children “failed to attend regularly” at a high school between September 6 and December 16 last year.
The mum was ordered to pay £535 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
