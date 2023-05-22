Craig specialises in all things plumbing, heating and air conditioning, offering a wide range of services to his customers.

He prides himself in the hard work he’s put in to create a reliable and positive reputation in his local area.

The panel of technical industry judges awarded Craig top prize for the region after an interesting and exciting judging day.

Craig wowed the judges with his professional expertise, problem solving skills and commitment to customer satisfaction.

He will now go on to the final in the tough competition for the national championship.

Craig said: “This is absolutely fantastic news and I still can’t quite believe it. The project I entered was my first heat pump install after the heat geek course, and to win the regional award for it really commends the hard work put in to deliver this job to the highest standard. I can’t wait for the next stage of the competition.”

The awards, now in their eighth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country.

Representatives from the awards’ partners, Big Wipes, CIPHE, Danfoss, LG, Refresh PR, Stelrad and Polypipe Building Products as well as media partner Installer magazine, judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and unique details. The panel was also joined by the 2022 Heating Installer Awards winner, John Cruickshank.

To vote for Craig be crowned the 2023 Heating Installer Awards national winner go to the Heating Installer Awards website.

The winner will be announced on June 28 at Installer Show 2023, the UK’s national plumbing and heating show.