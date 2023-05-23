DOMINIC PROSSER, 21, of Rose Heyworth Road, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Risca on November 25, 2022.

He was fined £400 and must pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.

LAWRENCE SEIVWRIGHT, 38, of Gaer Vale, Newport was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after he pleaded guilty to possession of heroin on April 28.

BYRON WHITTAKER, 27, of Lyndon Way, Rogerstone, Newport was sentenced to a community order after he admitted a public order offence and possession of cocaine on November 5, 2022.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £120 and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

AMY GILL, 38, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly was fined £200 after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and drink driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Mill Road on April 27.

She was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

EMILY ROWLANDS, 30, of Dylan Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was fined £104 after she admitted causing criminal damage at the Sunnybank Health Centre and failing to surrender to custody at Newport Magistrates' Court.

She was also ordered to pay £60 compensation, £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

DEAN MORGAN, 34, of Bryn y Ger Werdd, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on April 29.

He will have to perform 100 hours unpaid work, was banned from driving for three years and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

LIAM COUGHLAN, 38, of De Winton Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on April 29.

He was fined £923 and must pay a £369 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEON WATTS, 43 of Orchard Gardens, Chepstow was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on April 29.

He must complete a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme, was banned from driving for three years, fined £365 and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

DARREN JONES, 57, of Cwrt Coch Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 56 days after he admitted being in charge of motor vehicle on Upper High Street, Bargoed after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on April 30.

He was fined £614 and must pay a £246 surcharge and £85 costs.