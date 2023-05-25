Blue badge holders can park in those spaces in Newport as long as they display their badge properly.

But David Tse, 58, told the Argus a council parking warden warned him to move his car from outside his girlfriend's city home or face a possible fine.

Since then, the Port Talbot man, who drives a specially-adapted mobility car, has felt he had no option other than to travel to Newport by train and take taxis, costing him around £15 a time, each way.

Mr Tse said he understood his blue badge gave him an exemption from residents-only parking rules, so when he first started visiting Newport, he parked directly outside his girlfriend's house in Blewitt Street.

"I tried one day and was approached by a traffic warden who said 'conditions apply,'" he told the Argus.

"He said I had to go outside every three hours to move my car.

"I suffer from chronic pain, I use crutches. I can't do it. They're contradicting themselves with their parking laws.

"Surely I'm not the only person who's got this problem?

"When I do park there, I'm afraid I'm going to get a parking ticket."

The Argus put Mr Tse's claims to Newport City Council.

A spokesperson reassured Mr Tse and other blue badge holders that they would not be fined for parking in residents' bays as long as their badge was displayed clearly.

"Newport City Council’s civil enforcement team are aware that blue badge holders are able to park in residents’ permit areas and would not give advice to the contrary," the council spokesperson added.

"Staff have not been made aware of any issues with blue badge holders parking in Blewitt Street.

"To confirm, valid blue badge holders are permitted to park in a resident’s bay, without a time limit but must display the badge where it can be clearly seen.

"Residents in permit areas can apply for visitors’ permits but these are not necessary for blue badge holders."