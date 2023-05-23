AN INFLATABLE assault course and leisure park is coming to a retail park in Newport.
Innoflate already run four similar sites in Scotland, but this will be their first in the wider UK.
Branded as 'the next generation in inflatables', the Innoflate family leisure park will be located on Seven Stiles Avenue in Newport - near Newport Retail Park and the former Megabowl site.
Darren Margach, founder and chief executive said: "Family leisure activities have never been so thrilling.
"We have taken the best in inflatable activities and joined them together so you can bounce between everything."
Innoflate say they are "investing heavily in the site with a brand-new state of the art inflatable being manufactured, a refurbished café with a new and exciting food offering and an arcade".
What's more, it’s not just for kids.
"Anyone can enjoy our park; all abilities, shapes and sizes – we have something for everyone," Mr Margach said.
Activites at Newport's Innoflate centre
As part of our activities and sessions, Innoflate will offer:
- fitness classes
- adult-only sessions
- disco sessions
- Nerf war sessions
- relaxed sessions for people who require additional support
- inno-tots (just for the little ones).
For those not feeling so adventurous the Inno-café will be serving "the finest home bakes, ice cream, Starslush, tea and coffee".
When will the new inflatable park Innoflate be opening in Newport?
Innoflate have confirmed that their Newport centre will officially open this weekend - Saturday, May 27.
