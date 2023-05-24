Charli Beaumont was subject to eviction proceedings from her previous place of residence back in 2020.

Last year, she applied for social housing.

However, she explained that the process to find a private rental property was "really difficult when you’re on benefits".

"I’m in a wheelchair," she said.

"I need to be able to get it into the property."

Once the eviction notice was in place, Ms Beaumont contacted Housing Options Caerphilly to say that she was now "essentially homeless".

However, she was told that she would need to look for properties outside the circle of her support network.

Ms Beaumont says that Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) "ignored all of that" and offered her a council house.

"I visited the house with my occupational therapist, who said it was not suitable," she said.

The house, she explained "didn't even have the basics".

"I nearly fell off my wheelchair getting into the house," she said.

Ms Beaumont is now in "desperate" need of somewhere to live.

"I’m asking everyone if they know somewhere I can move into," she said.

Ms Beaumont said her original housing advisor left their job before Christmas last year.

She was told “someone will take it on”.

Ms Beaumont was given 42 days to leave her previous accommodation – this period ends on May 30.

"I was told I was liable to pay court costs," she said.

"The woman from the housing advisors was off work and no one would let me speak to a manager."

She is now with yet another housing advisor who has told her to just “keep my fingers crossed”.

Ms Beaumont has now moved into a room at the Travelodge in Caerphilly.

"My son is autistic and needs his own room," she said.

"I need to keep our therapy cats with me, for my son. They’re his support.

"He’s having everything taken from him.

"He was crying his eyes out last night. It broke me.

"I’m sick and tired of this."

Ms Beaumont says she is "pretty sure they (the council) haven’t bothered trying to find somewhere more suitable".

She also explained that she had served in the territorial army in the past.

"Only two days ago (previous to speaking to the Argus) I found out there is veterans’ housing support available," she said.

"The Welsh Veterans’ Service are now trying to get things sorted for me, along with the Caerphilly Veterans’ Hub."

Responding to Ms Beaumont's various accusations, a spokesperson for CCBC said: “Whilst we are unable to comment on specific cases, we can confirm that we are providing housing advice, support and assistance to this individual in line with our statutory responsibilities under the Housing Wales Act 2014.

“We are currently amidst a national housing and cost of living crisis; with demand for social housing at its all time highest.

"This, coupled with an applicant’s individual preference to live in a specific area and where they may require a specific type of accommodation can impact the length of time an applicant is waiting for an offer of accommodation within their desired areas of choice.”