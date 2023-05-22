She told listeners on BBC Radio 5 Live today (Monday, May 22): "The pain was so terrible I couldn't move, turn over, sit up. I screamed non-stop for 45 minutes."

One in 10 women is thought to have adenomyosis, yet it can often go undiagnosed for years, BBC News reports.

Munchetty went on to say: "Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain.

"In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs.

“A pain that takes my breath away”@TVNaga01 reveals that she’s been diagnosed with adenomyosis, after years of acute menstrual pain.



She’s been sharing her own experience and speaking to others affected by the condition.



Listen on @BBCSounds https://t.co/fj3Kvuagoo pic.twitter.com/99ZdhBboXf — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) May 22, 2023

"And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

What is adenomyosis?





According to the NHS Inform website, adenomyosis is "a condition that causes the lining of the womb (the endometrium) to bury into the muscular wall of the womb."

They add it is "not a life-threatening condition" but it can cause much discomfort and pain in day-to-day life.

What are the symptoms of adenomyosis?





On the NHS Inform website, it gives the symptoms of adenomyosis as:

heavy periods that last for a long time

severe period pain

a feeling of pressure in your tummy

bloating (your tummy sticks out more than normal)

It is possible to have adenomyosis and have no symptoms and it's not known exactly why the condition happens.

The Department of Health and Social Care says it is committed to improving the health of women.

It recently launched a 10-year Women's Health Strategy for England and will be updating health information provided on the NHS website to give more detail on conditions such as adenomyosis.

Is adenomyosis similar to endometriosis?





Adenomyosis is similar to endometriosis in that they can both cause pelvic pain, unusual menstrual bleeding and heavy periods.

However, endometriosis is slightly different in that it is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Meanwhile, with adenomyosis, the lining of the womb buries into its muscular wall.