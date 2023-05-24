Jamie Norris was clocked travelling 40mph over the limit on the 70mph stretch of road on the A40 at Raglan in Monmouthshire on February 9.

The 36-year-old was driving a Jaguar XF, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court was told.

Norris avoided disqualification because if he was banned he faced “the potential loss of his home and business”.

He was fined £450 and must pay a £180 surcharge and £90 costs.

His driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Norris, of King George Avenue, Llanelli pleaded guilty to speeding.