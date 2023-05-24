A SPEEDING driver has escaped a driving ban after being caught doing 110mph on a Gwent dual carriageway.
Jamie Norris was clocked travelling 40mph over the limit on the 70mph stretch of road on the A40 at Raglan in Monmouthshire on February 9.
The 36-year-old was driving a Jaguar XF, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court was told.
Norris avoided disqualification because if he was banned he faced “the potential loss of his home and business”.
He was fined £450 and must pay a £180 surcharge and £90 costs.
His driving record endorsed with six penalty points.
Norris, of King George Avenue, Llanelli pleaded guilty to speeding.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel