Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran closed at the end of October last year so work on a £1.7 million overhaul could begin.

However in March this year Torfaen Borough Council, which owns and operates the site, said the overhaul wouldn’t be completed until spring 2025 and that nine jobs were at risk of redundancy.

When the council agreed to the overhaul, in October, it was intended the first phase of the revamp, to create a children’s indoor soft play area, would be completed ahead of an expected re-opening this summer.

But those plans had fallen behind schedule, due to rising construction costs, and the council has failed to provide further information on any opening this summer, having earlier said it intended to provide further information at the “beginning of May”.

This week the council’s cabinet member for finance Sue Morgan is expected to take a decision to meet redundancy costs related to the farm.

A confidential decision is listed on the council’s website, to be taken on Wednesday, May 24, with no further details currently publicly available, in line with standard practice for decisions related to an individual’s employment.

Independent councillor Elizabeth Haynes, whose St Dials ward includes the farm, said she understood the council has been working with staff to try and avoid redundancies.

She said: “It’s really sad that the plan has fallen so far behind but things have happened that can’t be envisaged and there is a really good team of people involved but it is really sad it has fallen behind and will miss a summer season, or it is much reduced.”

In March the council confirmed a consultation process had commenced with nine members of staff whose roles are at risk of redundancy.

It also said it was still hoped to partially re-open the attraction this summer but no firm date has been set.

Beth McPhearson, Torfaen council’s head of communities, said at the time: “We are still planning a partial reopening this summer but an exact date is not yet confirmed. More information should be available beginning of May.”

Torfaen council has been approached for comment.