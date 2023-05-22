Natasha Asghar, MS for South Wales East, has her sights set on becoming the next London Mayor.

Having lived in London for nearly 20 years, Ms Asghar believes she has what it takes to take over from Sadiq Khan and become the next Conservative mayor.

Currently a Member of the Welsh Parliament representing more than 600,000 people, Ms Asghar today confirmed she had submitted her application form – and is now firmly in the running.

However, ​responding to the news, the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: "This is just yet more evidence that the Conservatives see London as a bigger priority than Wales.

"The people of South East Wales will rightly be confused about this move.

"Representing a community is a full-time job that requires commitment, Natasha Ashgar will need to have a serious think about where that commitment lies, in Wales or London?"

Sadiq Khan has been Mayor of London since 2016.