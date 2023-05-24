NATHAN ROSTRON, 28, of Llanyravon Square, Llanyravon, Cwmbran was sentenced to a two-year community order after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating on November 7, 2022.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, attend a 30-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and has to pay £450 costs and a £150 compensation.

DAVID POOLE, 53, of Rhyd Y Gwern Lane, Draethen, Caerphilly was fined £400 after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on September 4, 2022.

He must also pay £85 costs.

JONATHAN FARRELL, 31, of Charles Edwards Close, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving on Lansdown Road on April 29 with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £440 and must pay £85 costs.

CRAIG DOWDING, 32, of Medlock Walk, Bettws, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £80 and has to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Man locked up for rape and sexual assault

KYLE JOHANSSON, 35, of Harrow Road, Newport was sentenced to a community order after he admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance on Agincourt Street and refusing to provide a sample for a drug test on May 14.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for 16 months and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

PAUL WEBSTER, 36, of Upper Brynhyfryd Terrace, Sengheynydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Chepstow Road, Newport on October 10, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JESSICA MATTHEWS, 27, of O’Donnell Road, Barry was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Usk Way, Newport on November 8, 2022.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER BLACKWELL, 30, of Homington Avenue, Swindon was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the M4 motorway in Monmouthshire near the Prince of Wales Bridge on November 7, 2022.

He was fined £761 and must pay £85 costs.