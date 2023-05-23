Alun Michael said the incident was soon followed by rumours the teenagers were being chased by police before the crash.

Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the crash scene, in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 6pm on Monday.

Over the course of the evening and into the early hours, officers faced what they called “large-scale disorder”, with at least two cars torched as trouble involving scores of youths flared.

Police remained at the scene overnight and have made arrests. South Wales Police has also clarified that the crash "had already occurred when officers arrived".

Fatal crash sparked Cardiff disorder – PCC

Speaking this morning, Tuesday, Mr Michael told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “My understanding is that there was a road traffic accident involving two teenagers on an off-road bike or scooter and sadly they died.

“That’s an incident obviously that is being investigated in its own right.

“And that appears to have sparked, for reasons that aren’t clear, the disorder... in which something like a dozen officers were injured.

"Fortunately none of them life-threatening, and the connection between the [crash and the disorder] is far from clear.

“So obviously there’s going to be investigations going on this morning to try and establish what happened.

“It would appear that there were rumours, and those rumours became rife, of a police chase, which wasn’t the case.

“And I think it illustrates the speed with which rumours can run around with the activity that goes on on social media nowadays, and that events can get out of hand.”

Police clash with rioters in Ely

Scenes being livestreamed on YouTube showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and also torched.

One person was attacked because rioters thought they were an undercover officer, according to a senior officer at the scene.

Police, including mounted officers on horseback, were seen outside Ely police station in the early hours of Tuesday after suggestions it could be targeted.

Shortly before 3am, rioters moved down Highmead Road in Ely, followed by police officers trying to disperse them.

The rioters continued to throw missiles and set cars alight.

Rubbish and wheelie bins were also set alight by rioters as they continued to be moved through the streets by armoured police.

Anyone with information about the crash or the disorder is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2200166555.

Additional reporting by Bronwen Weatherby, PA Media