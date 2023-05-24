Ross Price kept 475 cannabis vape pens and 14 packets of cannabis “gummies” at the storage unit he had in Vale Terrace, Tredegar.

His innocent landlord was initially arrested and released under investigation before the defendant contacted officers and told them the lock-up was his.

Price, 38, then handed himself in at Ystrad Mynach police station but made the mistake of taking his mobile phone with him, Newport Crown Court heard.

Detectives seized his phone and he gave them his PIN.

When they analysed it they found evidence that the defendant was involved in selling cocaine as well as references to the trafficking of crack cocaine.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said: “It was discovered that there were numerous conversation threads showing that Mr Price was involved in the supply of class A drugs.

“He is discussing and offering to supply ‘flake’, which is slang terminology for cocaine.

“Numerous people were contacting him requesting the purchase of drugs and he sent numerous photographs of white powder to customers and they appeared to be prepared into street deals of cocaine.”

Price, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and two counts of possession of cannabis.

The defendant had 29 previous convictions for 53 offences which included violence.

There were none for drug dealing however.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client became addicted to cocaine following the death of his parents.

Price had only been involved in supplying class A drugs for between seven to 10 days and was doing so to fund his own habit.

His barrister urged the court to suspend the defendant’s sentence and added: “He wants to rehabilitate himself and put this behind him.”

The judge, Recorder Robin Rouch, told Price: “You were selling to more than one person and you were also talking about washing back cocaine to turn it into crack cocaine.

“There were messages from a number of different people in relation to the sale of cocaine and you were sending pictures of that drug.”

Price was jailed for 30 months and must pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.