Over the last couple of weeks, there have been multiple posts on social media of swarms of bees in the Flintshire and Wrexham area.

Simon Field, who runs the Hawarden Bee Sanctuary, admitted encountering swarms can be frightening, but urged that the insects are at their most harmless.

He said the main reasons bees swarm are due lack of space in the hive, or disease in the hive.

"It can be scary for people to see bees in swarm it appears as a big black cloud," Simon said.

"As the queen (bee) lands on a space the other bees hone on where she is and cluster around her. I think the main advice I would give to people is one not to panic. The bees are at their most docile when they're swarming due to have nothing to defend and full honey stomachs."

He said a good idea is to put a cardboard box or a bucket upside down somewhere near them so they can get in it - because they're usually looking for somewhere dark to go in.

Explaining why the phenomenon of the bees swarming seems to be regularly occurring at the moment, Simon said: "This time of year is swarming season normally anyway but the period of wet weather hasn't helped as it's kept the bees in.

"With it being so wet the bees haven't been able to get out so they've built up bigger colonies. You've not got the natural wastage of bees through predation and other things."

If people do find a swarm, they can ring the Welsh Beekeeping Association to call for help in safely removing it.