A PROFESSIONAL beekeeper has issued guidance amid regular reports of swarms of the insect.
Over the last couple of weeks, there have been multiple posts on social media of swarms of bees in the Flintshire and Wrexham area.
Simon Field, who runs the Hawarden Bee Sanctuary, admitted encountering swarms can be frightening, but urged that the insects are at their most harmless.
He said the main reasons bees swarm are due lack of space in the hive, or disease in the hive.
"It can be scary for people to see bees in swarm it appears as a big black cloud," Simon said.
"As the queen (bee) lands on a space the other bees hone on where she is and cluster around her. I think the main advice I would give to people is one not to panic. The bees are at their most docile when they're swarming due to have nothing to defend and full honey stomachs."
MORE NEWS:
- Road closures and key times for Kings of Leon concerts at The Racecourse
- Rescue unable to take in domestic animals amid soaring vet bills and demand
- Who's playing as Ty Pawb's lunchtime concerts return by popular demand
He said a good idea is to put a cardboard box or a bucket upside down somewhere near them so they can get in it - because they're usually looking for somewhere dark to go in.
Explaining why the phenomenon of the bees swarming seems to be regularly occurring at the moment, Simon said: "This time of year is swarming season normally anyway but the period of wet weather hasn't helped as it's kept the bees in.
"With it being so wet the bees haven't been able to get out so they've built up bigger colonies. You've not got the natural wastage of bees through predation and other things."
If people do find a swarm, they can ring the Welsh Beekeeping Association to call for help in safely removing it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here