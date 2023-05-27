We look at their cases.

Samuel Davies

Samuel Davies, 20, was locked up for five years after he raped a woman.

The defendant, of St David’s Way, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to the offence as well as assault by penetration.

He must register as a sex offender for life.

Kevin Bray

Kevin Bray went on a shoplifting spree after targeting Tesco and Home Bargains during a crime blitz.

He stole Lynx body spray sets, electric toothbrushes, beauty products and protein powder from the stores in Newport.

The offences took place over a four-day period and saw the 37-year-old take goods worth more than £900.

Bray, of Skinner Street, Newport was jailed for 40 weeks after admitting theft.

Lee Robinson

An intruder was caught red-handed by his neighbours as he burgled their home.

Lee Robinson, 53, had let himself into their flat in Pontypool after he’d seen the couple go out and they’d left their door unlocked.

But he got a nasty surprise when the husband returned 15 minutes later to find him there.

Robinson was jailed for 19 months after he admitted burglary and being in breach of two suspended prison sentences.

Shane White

Killer driver Shane White was jailed for five over the death of a much-loved father who was hit at the roadside while changing a tyre on his van.

He ploughed into 31-year-old Pontypool dad Mark Rowley after he’d broken down on a country lane outside Abergavenny.

White, 54, of Coopers Way, Llanfoist was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Guy Seabourne

One-man crime wave Guy Seabourne is behind bars after he was caught shoplifting, breaking into a garage and carrying drugs.

Guy Seabourne is banned from entering many parts of Abergavenny until 2025 after a criminal behaviour order was imposed last year for his "persistent anti-social behaviour".

The 37-year-old from Blaina defied the order after he went on a crime spree there between April 15 and May 14.

Seabourne crimes included stealing a crate of Budweiser beer and steaks from Tesco, seven jars of coffee worth £47.79 from B&M, make-up from Wilko, chocolate and biscuits from the Esso garage on Hereford Road, a £37 tub of protein from Holland & Barrett, speakers from Poundland and cakes from Greggs.

He was jailed for eight months.

Jordan Harmon

Jordan Harmon was locked up after being caught selling a stun gun on the dark web and offering class A drugs.

The 28-year-old from Newport attracted the attention of the National Crime Agency who bought the weapon by pretending to be a customer who’d seen it advertised on the internet.

Harmon was jailed for four years.