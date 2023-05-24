The Ferns on Liswerry Road, is the latest pub to be knocked down in the area after The Victoria Inn was demolished in September.

The pub, which closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and didn't re-open, will be replaced with affordable housing, including five two-bedroom houses, three three-bedroom houses and a block of 12 one-bedroom flats.

But some have said they are said to see the building go.

Cllr Andrew Sterry of Liswerry said he had been a regular visitor to the pub in the past.

“It is going to be a big loss for the area, as it was a fantastic club 20 years ago,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s the sign of the times as people don’t go out like they used to which is a great shame.

Andrew Stern (Image: Andrew Stern)

Cllr Andrew Stern says he will be glad to see the Ferns demolished because of a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area.

“If you don’t use it, you lose it. I worry for the younger generation and where they are going to socialise as it was the place you could meet your partner, but none of that happens anymore.

“It was a great place in its heyday, but we are glad to see it go due to the anti-social behaviour in the area.”

Over the years Liswerry has lost a total of four pubs - The Black Horse, The Roundabout pub, The Kings and The Victoria Inn - which have all been replaced with affordable housing.

Dean Thacker, from Liswerry, said losing the venues had been a blow for the area.

“These pubs are where people would have christenings, engagements and retirement parties," he said.

Google (Image: Google Maps)

Diggers are already on site preparing for demolition of The Ferns. Picture: Google

“It was a place where people could work part-time jobs and go to chat with friends to share their problems.

“Where will people socialise in the next 10 to 15 years? There are no pubs, no clubs as most of the town centre is desolate and mostly everything is self-service.”

Now, only three pubs remain in the area - The Nash Cons, Columba Club and The Man of Steel - and residents in the area are angered at losing another community hub.

Ward member Cllr Allan Morris added: “Its going to be upsetting as a lot of people have happy memories at the pub as it was a focal point of the community.

“Pubs are becoming fewer and few, and the times we are living in with the cost of visiting a pub becoming more expensive.

“Memberships of pubs are dwindling as well; we are going through a very turbulent time in our history.”