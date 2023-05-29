Last week, we reported that Carol Thomas, who lives in Bideford Close, in the Maesglas area of the city, has been butting heads with housing provider Pobl over an infestation of rats in her house.

Mrs Thomas said: "I can’t have the grandkids over. I miss them.

"The rats are in the wall cavities too. I can’t sleep.

"It’s out of control."

Now, it appears that the problem is not confined to Mrs Thomas' house.

Julia Lloyd also lives in Bideford Close, in a Pobl property.

Like Mrs Thomas, she has also been living alongside unwelcome visitors for some time.

"The rats have been getting in our houses for more than 15 years," she said.

"You can hear them in the cavity walls and running in the attics."

Also like Mrs Thomas, Mrs Lloyd says that, despite numerous attempts, calls for Pobl to rectify the situation have fallen on deaf ears.

"Charter Housing, or Pobl as they now like to be called, never do anything, or don't follow up on jobs," she said.

"They told me they were going to replace all the loft insulation (as rats have moved it) in my attic in 2019.

"I had to empty it and pay for storage. I'm still waiting."

Mrs Lloyd also explained how workmen were sent to her house to investigate reports of rats getting in via the drains. An investigation which, she says, was never followed up on.

"They sent Dyno-Rod to put cameras down the drains in February 2021," she said.

"I never heard anything from them after that either."

A spokesperson for Pobl said: "We are grateful to you for bringing this issue to our attention.

"Although we do not have any recent reports relating to pest control problems at the property, we have contacted Ms Lloyd directly and have prioritised this matter in line with ongoing investigations into issues already identified within the local community."