With schools off for a week, and the warm weather set to continue, we we looked at fun activities to do with the children.

Here are seven activities for families to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend and during half-term.

Big Pit – Blaenavon

Check out Wales’ mining heritage while visiting a real underground coal mine, which celebrates its 40th birthday this year.

The museum is free, and visitors will be taken 90 metres down the mine shaft for the underground tour.

Where: Big Pit National Coal Museum, Blaenavon, Torfaen, NP4 9XP. The only cost is parking which is £5 per day and free for disabled badge holders and motorbikes.

Family fun day - Chepstow

This Saturday there will be a charity football match between Bookers and Bidfood and a family fun day at Larkfield Park, with a 2pm kick off.

There will also be a bouncy castle, food, stalls and a kids' penalty shoot-out.

Where: Chepstow Town Football Club, Larkfield Park, NP16 5PR

Cheeky Monkeys – Cwmbran

This softplay centre in Cwmbran opened its Monkey Island swimming pool last weekend.

They also have a big indoor play centre with three zones and two outside zones, making it the perfect place for children to blow off some stream.

Where: Cheeky Monkeys, Fairwater Way, Cwmbran, NP44 4PS

Family Fun Day & 7s Rugby tournament – Panteg

This Sunday New Panteg RFC are hosting a family fun day, alongside their 7s tournament, with plenty of activities to do.

There will be live music, food, stalls, games, and a bouncy castle for the children to enjoy, as well as a bar for adults.

Where: New Panteg RFC, Panteg, Pontypool, NP4 0TL.

Risca Beach Party – Risca

Throughout the weekend there will be a giant beach laden with deckchairs, beach toys, regular Punch and Judy shows throughout the day, fun fair rides and attractions, donkey rides, face painting, falconry, and pirate fun.

There will also be stalls, sweets, brownies, Welsh cakes, hot and cold drink refreshments, potato twisters, dinky donuts and an ice cream van.

The event is being held on Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Risca Park, Risca NP11 6BX.

Raglan Farm Park – Raglan

This family-friendly farm has seven soft play themed areas for children aged 18 months to 11 years to enjoy.

Outside they have zip wires, swings, slides, roundabouts, trampolines, ride-on tractors and go-karts for all to enjoy.

Prices: Adults £8, children £7, children under two go for free. Open 10am until 5pm daily.

Where: Chepstow Rd, Raglan, Usk, NP15 2HX.

Incredible Beasts Family Fun Day – Margam

Margam Country Park, just a 40-minute drive away from Newport, is hosting a family fun day with live shows and performances as well as the Margam international Kite Festival.

There will be birds of prey to see, such as a vultures, baby owls and peregrine falcon, as well as a tortoise and more.

Where: Margam Country Park, Margam, Porthcawl, SA13 2TJ.