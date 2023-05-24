Patients at Priory’s Llanarth Court Hospital in Monmouthshire said they ‘feel really cared for and ‘felt listened to’ by staff.

Inspectors from Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) visited the hospital unannounced across three days in February 2023 and now they have released a report on their findings.

The hospital, which provides a specialist assessment and treatment service for men and women with mental health issues, has 97 beds.

Chief executive of HIW, Alun Jones said: “It is positive to see the quality of patient care being delivered by the dedicated staff at Llanarth Court Hospital. It is reassuring to see improvements have been made since our previous visit to ensure patients are receiving safe and effective care.

“The Priory Group has produced a plan which sets out improvement actions as a result of this inspection work. HIW will monitor the health boards’ progress against this plan."

Outside Llanarth Court Hospital (Image: The Priory Group)

Inspectors found clinical rooms had been reconfigured since their previous inspection to improve the privacy and dignity of patients receiving their medication, and patients received tailored care that reflected their individual needs and risks.

Patient care plans were "maintained to a good standard, and statutory documentation was in place for patients who were required to be appropriately and legally detained".

"Good facilities were available on-site, such as a social club and café, which gave opportunities for patients to engage and relax outside of their immediate environment of care. Patients could engage and provide feedback about their care and had weekly access to a mental health advocate who provided further information and support."

However, inspectors did note that ‘fridge and room temperature checks within other wards needed to be regularly monitored and documented.’

Inspectors added that "sharps bins should also be stored safely and removed in a timely way. The service must ensure resuscitation and emergency equipment is stored separately and in a clear and accessible place for staff to identify quickly in an emergency."

Inspectors also noted "mental capacity assessments need to be documented and stored within patient records to be accessible by staff".

HIW found it concerning that when asked, "members of hospital staff reported that they had faced discrimination at work from patients within the last 12 months". Inspectors have asked the service to "outline the actions that will be taken to try and eliminate this discrimination and describe the support that is available to staff following such incidents".

Where the service could improve:

Fridge and room temperatures checks in the clinic rooms must always be documented;

Sharps bins must be stored safely and removed for collection in a timely way;

Resuscitation and emergency equipment must be stored separately and in a clear and accessible place for staff to identify quickly in an emergency;

All mental capacity assessments must be documented and stored within patient records to be accessible by staff.

HIW have set out an improvement plan and an appropriate time inspectors will ask the hospital to confirm that the correct action has been taken.