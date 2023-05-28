The donation, made in former Newport County AFC manager Justin Edinburgh’s name, took place at the club's Kimberley Park home.

Justin was manager when Newport County AFC won the play off finals at Wembley to get back into the football league in 2013 after 25 years. He suffered a cardiac arrest while attending his local gym in 2019 and without access to a defibrillator onsite he passed away six days later.

Justin's son Charlie Edinburgh, CEO of the JE3 foundation, officially presented the AED to Albion Rovers' chairman Terry Wilkins, club secretary Sarah Yemm, club treasurer Mike Desmond, Mike Edwards, of the Smile Council, and members of the club’s Under 8s, Under 14s and Under 15s sides.

The afternoon was capped off as Charlie Edinburgh presented Rovers Under-15 girls coach, Jason Kelly, with the first ‘UK Junior Grassroots Football Hero Award’ after he successfully resuscitated a member of the public suffering a sudden cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Assisted by a local bus driver Mr Kelly, known as 'Jacko', used his Football Association of Wales, first aid training that helped save the man’s life.

The man is now recovering, and Albion Rovers has said the incident highlights the importance of football clubs having access to life-saving defibrillators.

Sarah Yemm said: “Our U8s were playing a match at the time and Jacko saw help was needed and ran over.

“As a club our standards are that all coaches have up to date Football Association of Wales first aid training.

“Not only does this highlight the importance of being trained in first aid but cements the importance of every football club having their own defibrillator. Jacko’s training and knowledge allowed him to perform CPR which paramedics confirmed saved the man’s life.

“The bus driver had to run across a very busy road with five lanes of traffic to get a defibrillator from the fire station. A few minutes running to get the defibrillator not only can cause an incident in itself but having one at the club could save valuable minutes which can sometimes be the difference between life or death.”

Mike Edwards, of the Smile Council, a local organisation involved with Newport County’s academy, had applied to the JE3 Foundation for the defibrillator on the club's behalf.

Terry Wilkins thanked everyone involved and presented Charlie Edinburgh with an Albion Rovers FC top with JE3 printed on it as a thank you.