Over the course of Monday evening and into the early hours of this morning, officers faced what they called “large-scale disorder”, with at least two cars torched and fireworks thrown as 100 to 150 people gathered in Ely, Cardiff.

Up to 12 officers may also have been injured in the disorder, South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said.

Missiles were thrown at police officers (Image: PA)

Missiles were thrown at police officers. Picture: PA

The unrest broke out after Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed in the Ely area of Cardiff while riding an electric bike.

Some residents in the district claimed the two boys, who were named locally, were being pursued by South Wales Police – an allegation denied by the force.

They said the collision had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on the scene to manage “large-scale disorder” until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

But CCTV footage has since emerged showing a police van following an electric bike in the area shortly before the crash.

The unrest in Ely went on into the early hours of this morning, and police have made several arrests.

Riot police remained in Ely overnight and were joined by mounted officers, as the rioters moved into a different area of the estate, continuing to throw missiles and set cars alight.

Council workers cleaning up debris in Ely following a night of disorder (Image: Newsquest)

Council workers cleaning up debris in Ely following a night of disorder. Picture: PA

Scenes livestreamed on YouTube showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and also torched.

Jane Palmer, the owner of a burnt-out Ford Focus on Highmead Road, said she and her family watched from their window as rioters set fire to her car.

Ms Palmer said: “I’m disabled so now I’m trapped without my car. Why are they doing this? It’s just silly now.”

Police, including mounted officers on horseback, were seen outside Ely police station in the early hours of Tuesday after suggestions it could be targeted.

Shortly before 3am, rioters moved down Highmead Road in Ely, followed by police officers trying to disperse them.

A car set alight on Highmead Road, Ely, Cardiff, during a large scale disorder (Image: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

A car set alight on Highmead Road, Ely, Cardiff, during a large scale disorder. Picture: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire

Assistant chief constable Mark Travis, of South Wales Police, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with families of the two boys who have died following the collision in Ely and with those affected by the disorder which followed.

"These are scenes we do not expect to see in our communities, particularly a close-knit community such as Ely. We received a large number of calls from residents who were understandably frightened by the actions of this large group who were intent on causing crime and disorder.

"The level of violence towards emergency services and the damage to property and vehicles was totally unacceptable.

"Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.

"Arrests have already been made in connection with the disorder and more will follow. We shall be maintaining an enhanced police presence throughout the week and into the weekend.”

Friends of the two boys, who were from the Ely area, said they were riding a Sur-Ron electric bike without helmets when they died.

Flowers and tributes left for the two teenagers in Ely, Cardiff (Image: PA)

Flowers and tributes left for the two teenagers in Ely, Cardiff. Picture: PA

They said their families were desperate for further information from the police about what happened.

Bridy Bool, who lives nearby, said she knew the family of Harvey Evans and his mother wanted to know which hospital her son had been taken to.

“The police are not telling her where her boy is – she has been waiting all night and morning,” she said.

“They are not telling them – they are waiting for the family liaison officer. It was 2.40am when her boy’s body got moved from there. I’ve just left her house now.

“Harvey had just eaten his tea and had left his mum’s. He had been at home all day with his mum, and he went with his friend, and this happened.”

Cardiff Council’s leader called for calm and said it is “really important” a full investigation into the crash can take place immediately.

Councillor Huw Thomas said: “This is a tragic event and they, and we, need to understand what happened and why.

“The best way we can achieve this is by letting the investigation begin as soon as possible. Any further trouble will only delay that investigation.”

Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies said there is “no excuse” for the disorder that unfolded and said it was “deeply concerning”.

Anyone with information about the crash or the disorder is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2200166555.

UPDATE: CCTV footage which shows a police vehicle following a bike in Cardiff riots

At just after 5pm this evening South Wales Police held a press conference. Officers updated the situation having studied CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At 6.03pm yesterday we received a report of a serious collision on Snowden Road which tragically resulted in the deaths of two teenage boys.

“The families of the two boys are being supported by family liaison officers. Our thoughts are with both families at this terrible time.

“An electric bike has been seized from the scene and enquiries are on-going to establish the exact circumstances.

“We have received CCTV footage which shows a police vehicle following a bike just prior to 6pm. This footage is being recovered as part of the investigation which will assist us in piecing together the circumstances leading up to the collision. The families are being kept up to date.

“We can confirm that following investigations carried out so far, that when then collision occurred, there were no police vehicles on Snowden Road.

“A police vehicle in Grand Avenue responded to the report of a collision, attended the area and the officers performed CPR.

“The investigation has involved studying CCTV and tracking data from the police vehicle.

“At this stage, we do not believe that any other vehicle was involved.

“During the disorder, 15 officers were injured requiring medical attention. Eleven went to hospital, four were treated at the scene.

“Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.

“We are appealing for witnesses, information, and footage from mobile phones and social media.

“We acknowledge the impact last night’s disorder had on local residents who were understandably very frightened. They have our assurances that we will be doing all we can to arrest those responsible. A number of people have already been arrested and more arrests will follow.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the community and urge anyone with information to contact South Wales Police.”

South Wales Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny.