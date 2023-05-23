Prime was launched in 2022, and Prime Energy the following year.

Both drinks have been widely advertised by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

After the release of the fad drink in the UK, a shopping frenzy ensued, with scuffles reportedly breaking out across the country as fans flocked to emulate their online video heroes.

Then, earlier this month, worrying reports emerged in Newport.

Parents at a Newport school were sent a warning about energy drinks such as Prime Energy, after a child reportedly suffered a cardiac episode and had to have their stomach pumped.

With many of the consumers of Prime being children, the fad has sparked worry and concern among experts, such as Dr Elizabeth Lloyd-Parkes - a senior lecturer in marketing at the University of South Wales.

Dr Lloyd-Parkes expressed concern over the branding of Prime and Prime Energy - and the confusion which could arise.

"The branding has little differentiation between the rehydration version and the caffeinated, energy drink," she said.

"They use the same colours, the same fonts and of course, are both promoted by social media influencers Logan Paul and KSI."

Dr Lloyd-Parkes is of the opinion that "neither of these drinks is suitable for children".

Concerns over Prime Hydration

Prime Hydration - the first of the fad drinks to come onto the UK market - is advertised as containing branch chain amino acids, which are marketed by the supplements sector as having muscle-bulk increasing properties.

"No sports supplements are recommended for children nor adolescents as their physical development is not yet complete," Dr Lloyd-Parkes said.

"Additionally, artificial sweeteners are used in both versions - not something I would want my children to consume."

Concerns over Prime Energy

The caffeine content in Prime Energy, Dr Lloyd-Parkes said, speaks for itself.

"Each can contains 200mg of caffeine, which equates to the caffeine content of around three cups of coffee," she said.

"That’s a heck of a punch in one small can of drink and certainly more than any child should be consuming."

The hydration drink, she said, uses the addition of coconut water to paint itself as a "healthy option".

"The reality is far from this," she said.

"Of course, Prime drinks are not the only products that are brought to market which appeal – somewhat inappropriately - to children.

"It raises the question of whether we need to exert better control on what is purchased by young consumers within the UK."

Prime were approached for comment.